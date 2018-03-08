Nor’easter pays a strong visit to Warren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN -- The sounds of snow blowers and plows filled the air on Thursday in the usually quiet town of Warren.

The town had the highest totals when it came to how much snow accumulated during Wednesday’s snow storm.

“We knew we were going to get a lot but I didn’t think we would get this much,” resident Barbara Babiyan said.

Residents like Babiyan and her neighbor Wayne Wilson said they have lived in Warren for pretty much all of their lives so they are used to the snow. However, both said they were shocked to see just how much snow fell with it being March right now.

“They said it was going to stop at 11 o’clock and I was surprised this morning and obviously it didn’t stop this morning,” Wayne Wilson said.

Most of the roads were all cleared by Thursday afternoon and residents said they hope this was the last big snow storm of the season.