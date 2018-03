– If the penguin could talk, it might have said, “Let me take a selfie.”

#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7 — Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018

These emperor penguins were captured on camera at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by Eddie Gault.

The station, on the coast of Antarctica, is one of three permanent bases and research outposts in Antarctica managed by the Australian Antarctic Division.