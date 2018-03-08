Snow tapers off Thursday morning, partly sunny the rest of the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After an intense night of heavy snow and strong wind, the storm has moved out and things are slowly getting better. The theme of today is "improvement" with gradually melting snow with temperatures in the 40 degree range and some sunshine.

After we have a chance for a few snow showers during the day Friday, the weekend will be nice and quiet. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s will lead to some pretty good days. It should be very nice if you're headed

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a bit breezy and chilly. High: 37-43.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm to our south. At this point it looks like we'll be spared the brunt of the storm, so there may be just a few light snow showers. We'll watch it closely.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow or snow showers, mostly cloudy. High: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

