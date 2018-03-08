Snow tapers off Thursday morning, party sunny the rest of the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The brunt of the nor'easter and heavy snow is gradually tapering off overnight and will completely come to an end across eastern areas by early Thursday morning, as lingering snow showers; so it won’t just end all at once. Roads may be a bit slick Thursday morning. But the other main story are the numerous power outages across the state.

Accumulation: upwards of 20+" of snow have been reported across parts of western Ct, with many locations receiving anywhere from 8-12" of snow. Areas along the New London County shoreline, are more likely to see 3-6″.

Winds: The winds have averaged between 25-35 miles per hour (instead of 50-60 mph in our last storm). This will be enough to cause some blowing snow and possibly low visibility at times. While the winds of this magnitude don’t usually cause power outages, it has become a big issue with over 100,000 power outages being reported state-wide from the combination of wet snow and gusty winds.

Forecast Details:

THURSDAY: Snow ending, early then partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm to our south. At this point it looks like we'll be spared the brunt of the storm, so there may be just a few light snow showers. We'll watch it closely.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow or snow showers, mostly cloudy. High: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

