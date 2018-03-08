Check here for storm closings

Tom Brady gets buzz cut as cancer charity raises $6.5M

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of their game at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

QUINCY, Mass.  — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got a buzz cut for a cancer research institute.

Brady was the mystery guest at Thursday’s “Saving by Shaving” annual fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Brady showed off his new look on Instagram after his long, brown hair was shaved down with a razor.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had his head shaved too.

Granite Telecommunications holds the event at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts. The company pledged to give over $5 million to the cancer institute if 1,000 people shaved their heads or beards.

Granite Telecommunications says 1,200 people participated and it’ll contribute $6.5 million for its fifth annual event.

Brady says it was an honor to join the fun and support the great work of Dana-Farber.

