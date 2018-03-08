× Tree branch, powerline falls on East Hartford fire truck after battling fire

EAST HARTFORD– A crew responding to a fire needed some rescuing themselves Thursday morning.

According to the East Hartford Fire Department a call came in at around 2:40 a.m. for an attic fire at Middle Drive. Fire crews said one man was inside the house but was able to make it out without any injuries. There were also no injuries to crews on scene.

Crews said five minutes before they were about to leave a tree branch fell on top of one of their fire trucks. The branch brought down a power line with it, making the fire truck an electrical hazard. The crew was left stranded while they waited for Eversource crews to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.