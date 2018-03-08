Winter nor’easter warmly welcomed in Plantsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE -- A foot of snow is helping to boost business at Mount Southington and ski areas across the state.

The recent rash of warmer weather and rain hampered conditions at Mount Southington where brown patches were prominent on a number of slopes and a thin layer of snow, challenged skiers and the bottom line.

"We got about 10 to 12 inches here," said Jay Dougherty, the general manager at Mount Southington. "It's great to see our season continuing on, we were getting a little nervous," he added.

Another snow day for area schools also helped Connecticut ski areas heading into the weekend.

"This is awesome," said Jim Izzo, from Shelton, who is a veteran snowboard instructor at Mount Southington.

Dougherty said colder temperatures at night will also allow his snow making team to make snow should they need to fill in some bare spots around the mountain.

"We get to make a lot people happy and ski in our powder," he said.

