Hartford woman charged with cruelty to persons, assault after incident at Vernon group home

VERNON — A woman was arrested in connection with an assault on a resident of a group home last October.

Vernon Police arrested Obbileita Prude, 54, of Hartford, Tuesday in connection with an incident that occurred at a Vernon group home in October 2017. Prude was located by Farmington Police and then taken into custody by Vernon Police. Police said, “In October, a concerned staff member called police to report that Prude allegedly ‘bullied’ the victim, ‘slapped his face’ and ‘pushed’ him against a wall while she cleaned him after he defecated himself. It is reported that the adult victim in this case has the cognitive functioning of a small child. Vernon Police also notified the State Department of Developmental Services and worked jointly with them on this investigation.”

Prude was charged with cruelty to persons, assault 3, disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint. She was held on a $10,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.