Foodie Friday: The Copper Skillet in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH — The Copper Skillet is the gold standard in Killingworth serving up hearty meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Whether it’s an overflowing omelet or pancakes early in the morning, hot or cold subs for lunch, wings, appetizers or a succulent lobster roll, everything is made fresh, to order and consistent. The Greek salad is one of the popular dishes that is topped with homemade goodness.

According to one of the owners, Bill Panagopoulos, “the special is, our Greek dressing that we make and the feta cheese, nothing better than feta, forget cheddar, it’s feta.”

The Skillet is a family-run business, owned by the Panagopouos’. Nick started it in 1993 and his sons Dennis and Bill have taken the reigns and continue offering up quality food and an awesome atmosphere.

“It’s just a fun place where people can come in and get what they want,” said Bill.

It’s that family-feel that keeps regulars coming back.

Said Danielle G in a review on Facebook, “I always go to The Copper Skillet when I’m in the mood for a burger, they’re the best around!! I also love their Greek salad. They put out a great breakfast and we are always greeted with a smile. Friendly staff, good food, great prices.”

If you stop in, tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.