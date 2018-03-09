× Hartford Police investigate after ‘non-credible’ threat made towards St. Patrick’s Day parade, school shootings

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating after a threat was posted on social media, talking about the St. Patrick’s Day parade, school shootings, and other acts of terrorism.

Police say they were notified and immediately began to investigate. There were several indications that the account that was making the threats was a fraud/spoof account.

Police visited the person whose account was spoofed who police say was a local educator.

Through the investigation, they learned the account was created to annoy and harass the victim whose name was being used. Police are still working to identify the origin of the illegal post.

Police thank those who reached out to them, and add they always want people to provide them with information as quickly as possible directly to police, and not reposted on social media.