Hartford police investigate stabbing, suspect fled scene

-- Police are searching for a suspect who ran from the scene of a stabbing last night.

Police say just before 8 p.m., officer were called to 42 Liberty Street after a report of a 57-year-old man who was stabbed. The victim was found inside his car and had multiple stab wounds.

The victim said he gave the suspect a ride from Albany Avenue and Garden Street. The suspect demanded the victim give him money. When the victim refused, the suspect started to stab the other man in the face and the neck.

The victim managed to get out of his car, and run away. The suspect also fled the scene on foot towards Brook Street. Hartford Police say their K9 units tried tracking the suspect with negative results.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.