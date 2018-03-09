× Massachusetts a likely contender for new Apple campus, according to Bloomberg

BOSTON — While Boston is considered a favorite to land Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters, the city — or the Bay State in general — could likely end up as the home of Apple Inc.’s new campus, according to a new analysis by Bloomberg.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) in January announced plans for a new U.S. campus of its own, as part of a broader plan to create 20,000 jobs in the U.S. The new campus, part of a planned $30 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years, will initially house customer tech support employees MassLive reports.

Based on factors such as human capital, tax incentives, transportation, existing Apple offices and data centers, the company “seems likely to choose among northeastern states such as Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and upstate New York; North Carolina and Florida in the southeast; and Midwestern states like Illinois and Wisconsin,” Bloomberg noted in a joint analysis with Moody Analytics.

Boston surfaced on some of the metrics Bloomberg considered — human capital, transportation and cities with Apple corporate offices. Atlanta is in the top 15 cities ranked by workforce education and human capital, according to Moody’s Analytics