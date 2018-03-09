Mostly cloudy Friday, chance of snow shower; Mostly sunny for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will start off with some sun, but skies will turn mostly cloudy with another round of snow showers firing up in the afternoon and early evening. Some of them could cause a quick burst of snow, coating up the roads around the time of the evening commute.

We expect more sunshine around this weekend, just in time for the Hartford and New Haven Saint Patrick's Day parades.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for early next week. Once again a storm will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast, tracking offshore of New England. While our most reliable computer model shows the storm missing hundreds of miles offshore, other guidance shows another hit from a big snow storm. At this point, this storm is too close for comfort. The MOST LIKELY scenario is for this storm to miss but we can't rule anything out this early in the game. We'll watch it closely for you in the days ahead.

There are no big warm-ups in sight right now with 40s on the 7 day straight across the board.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon snow shower or snow squall that could cause a quick coating of snow. High : Upper 30s - near 40.

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixing with clouds. High: Low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm to our south. At this point it looks like we'll be spared the brunt of the storm, so there may be just a few light snow showers. But it's too soon to say for sure. We'll watch it closely. High: Near 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

