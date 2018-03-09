Power outages impact thousands in East Hampton and Montville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAMPTON -- Wednesday’s storm caused hundreds of broken poles and thousands of feet of downed power lines across the state according to Eversource.

Many people, including Sylvia Jones of Montville, have been living in the cold and dark without power since then.

“As I heard tonight, there were quite a few people here in this area that are out,” Jones said. Jones is one of the many people in Montville living in the dark.

“Terrifying,” Jones said. “Because everything just went down,” she said. She lives on Broadview Avenue with her partner.

After the power went out around 8:30pm during Wednesday’s storm, Jones says they had no heat or running water, which prevented them from doing essential things.

“The convenience of the heat,” Jones said. “The washing machine, the dryer. Picking up and washing dishes, the normal every day chores that you do. And taking a shower.”

None of it is good for her girlfriend Sue, who is suffers from COPD.

Oxygen, it’s her oxygen, all her oxygen levels,” Jones said. “And she’s on it all the time.”

On Thursday, many buildings appeared dark and deserted from the outside.

Eversource said it’s working to restore power to more than 133,000 homes and businesses that have been without it since the storm began.

In East Hampton, things were not much better.

“My wife has been in contact with people at Eversource and from what she tells me it’s going to be a couple of days possibly,” said Greg Hampton.

That’s why Picking, who has lived in East Hampton for 30 years, visited a gas station Thursday to fill up on gas for his generator.

“We have a generator so we’re able to run a couple of lines for a light and microwave and what not,” Picking said. “But there’s no heat. And I have a well so there’s no water.”

That’s the case for many Montville residents, including Jones.

And she has no idea how long it’ll be this way.

“We just pray the sooner the better,” Jones said.

Eversource expects to announce a statewide estimated time of restoration times, when most customers will have their power restored, with town-by-town restoration estimates by the end of the day Friday.