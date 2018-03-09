Serving breakfast and making connections at South Windsor High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Austin Fletcher with Nathan Nye and Cameron Dobler on camera

SOUTH WINDSOR -- America’s morning dessert. Donuts, Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, you name it

These are all being served from a truck before classes start at South Windsor High School

Chris Rempel grills breakfast to help create a positive experience for students who might have trouble fitting in at school.

“I think we started the second week of school. We just, I just sent a group text to everyone and they were like “yeah we want to do it” and it become a thing, we got the grill, and started cooking.”

“We're here to have a good time, and make breakfast.”

Students Ben Armstrong and Jackson Reed hope the club will attract more people to come.

“It’s kinda fun, yeah ya know eating outside with the boys.”

Science teacher Heath Carlson loves the concept of students getting a nutritional breakfast before coming to school

“I know that a good breakfast fuels your day and also kick starts your metabolism”

Rempel wanted to develop friendships while enjoying good food.

“Everyone can come and get a pancake and hangout.”

