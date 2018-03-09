Still out of power? Eversource released list of restoration times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGWORTH -- Killingworth's power outages had dropped from 95 percent Thursday, to 50 percent by Friday afternoon, but First Selectwoman is still frustrated.

Since last week, Eversource has worked seemingly non-stop in response to two nor’easters in a span of five days.

“What I’m not happy about is Eversource continues to have real communications problems,” said Catherine Iino, Who has been Killingworth's First Selectwoman for eight years.

Her primary complaint: residents of her community being given numerous estimated restoration times and she said Eversource is meeting none of them.

“It’s amazing to me that a major corporation like that is so incompetent in its basic organizational communication,” she said.

Eversource released a full list of restoration times.

One Killingworth resident, who said he’s been without power since Wednesday night.

“Fortunately, I was a plumber and I know how to drain a hot water heater and I can take the water out of there to probably keep us going until, until they get our power back,” said Tony DaRos.

Between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme a truly high wire act. Eversource crews were some 200 feet high, replacing wires that span the Connecticut River, but collapsed under the whipping wind and heavy snow.

“It’s an important line that connects two substations, one in each town, and we’ve got to get it up and running as quickly as possible,” said Eversource spokesperson Frank Poirot.

Along with the wires, some aviation warning balls came crashing down.

“Several of the wires came down on the boats,” said Scott Masse of Oak Leaf Marina in Old Saybrook.

A Red Cross shelter is open at the Haddam-Killingworth Middle School, which the town will keep open as long as it's needed.

By the end of the day Friday, all roads in Killingworth should be at least passable, according to the highway foreman.

