Woman runs over ‘sugar daddy’ after money stops pouring in

GEORGIA — A Georgia woman was convicted for running over her “sugar daddy” after refusing to stop spending money on her.

According to the Daily News, Junmakia Racquel, 47, met the man, who authorities described as a “dapper retired engineer in his 60s,” at a Walmart in Georgia in February 2016.

After their first date, the two began to see each other frequently. The Daily Mail said Henley then encouraged the man to buy her gifts and take her out.

However, by the end of the week, the man stopped spending money on her after feeling used and asked Henley to leave.

The victim then walked Henley to her car parked in his driveway.

When Henley got into her car, prosecutors said she struck the man who then landed on the hood of her car. She then reversed and ran him over again, according to the Daily Mail.

She then fled the scene as the victim was screaming for help, prosecutors said. The victim had his cellphone with him and was able to call for assistance and survived the attack.

Henley was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

