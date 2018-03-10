× Man shot in face when meeting to sell cell phone

HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after being shot in face while trying to sell his cellular phone.

FOX61 was first on the scene and captured exclusive video of first-responders on the scene about 8:30 p.m. Friday night on Boothbay Street. Police responded in force with guns drawn and a battering ram at the ready.

Hartford’s Major Crime Detectives investigated and say a man was using the “Offer Up” app to sell a cellular phone. He met a potential buyer on Boothbay Street, who took the phone, and during a struggle inside the victim’s car he was shot in the face. The suspected fled. Good Samaritans passing by assisted the victim and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital. The bullet hit his jaw, ruptured his airway, and lodged in his spine according to police. He’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, or said if they have any suspects. If you have any information, please contact Hartford Police.

Here’s extended video from the scene on Boothbay St in #Hartford . Awaiting details from PD @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IwxTHU7NDQ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 10, 2018