Beautiful weekend ahead, Chances for Monday storm dwindling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beautiful day on tap for the Hartford St Patrick's Day Parade (along with other holiday related things on tap). Just a few high clouds, and temps in the Low to Mid 40s. A decent little breeze will keep a chill in the air, but it's nothing a windbreaker can't fix. Some snow showers are possible in the Litchfield hills this afternoon.

Monday Nor'easter: Bang or Bust?

Currently, our eyes have been trained on the development of a strong coastal storm. Thankfully, model guidance has been backing off on such a notion. This storm will form, but will likely remain some 300-400 miles south of the desired track for a major CT storm. Some light snow is expected on Tuesday as this storm passes, but nothing that will make a major impact. Needless to say, we will continue to monitor the development of this storm, but indications show the chances of a major storm are quickly dwindling.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy. High:Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance snow showers. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance snow shower. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.