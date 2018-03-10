× Police arrest man for July 2017 murder in Norwalk

NORWALK – Police say they have arrested a man who murdered a 26 year old city man last July.

On the evening of July 20th, 2017, Johnny Lezeau was found shot on Ely Avenue; he was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he died of his wounds.

Yesterday, detectives from the Norwalk Police Deparment arrested 21 year old Jermaine Scott, also of Norwalk, and charged him with murder. He is being held on one millon dollars bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday.

Police say the warrant for his arrest has been sealed, so no further details are available at this time.