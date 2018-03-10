× Police warn of scammers trying to extort people with power outages

WESTPORT – Scammers are trying to take advantage of people who lost their power in Wednesday night’s nor’easter.

The Westport Police Department say they have received complaints from multiple businesses in town regarding a power company scam. The businesses get a call from someone purporting to be from Eversource Energy saying they will not have their power restored unless they provide over the phone payment.

In a press release, the Westport Police said “Eversource crews have been working tirelessly to restore power to residents and businesses in Westport. The company does not require additional payment for this service. Please do not provide personal information or credit card information to anyone over the phone.”

Eversource spokesperson Tricia Modifica said “Our crews are working tirelessly, and our customers are enduring enough — they don’t need this additional confusion or stress. We never charge to reconnect service.”

If you question the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call Eversource directly at 800-286-2000. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local police department.