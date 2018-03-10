Power outages still an issue for residents across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGWORTH -- Many people across the state are still in the dark after Wednesday's storm. While the majority of the state was blanketed with snow, a lot of people are still left without power. Haddam-Killingworth High School has been open since Friday, providing people with a place to eat, sleep, take showers and charge their phones.

They said they will be open till Sunday at noon. In Higganum, Boulder Dell Road had a tree and downed power lines in the middle of the road. Neighbors said they haven't had power since Wednesday around 8 p.m. Related Story

"All the food in the fridge is gone, freezer is empty," said Jennie Garber, who lives in Killingworth. Garber said she hasn't had power since Wednesday. She came to the middle school on Friday and again on Saturday.

"We had a snack, we had coffee," Garber said.

Eversource said 11 p.m. on Sunday is their state-wide estimate of when the majority of people should get their power back, however some could get their power before then and others after.​