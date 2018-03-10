Sunny pleasant Sunday; more snow possible on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This evening the snow showers and flurries will dissipate as we lose the solar heating, thus stabilizing the atmosphere. Expect a chilly night under clear skies which will allow temperatures to drop into the 20's.

St Patrick's Day Parade New Haven

Expect a chilly start to your Sunday but at least there will be more sunshine to work with just in time for the St. Patrick Day's Parade in New Haven. Highs will reach the mid-upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, with plenty of sunshine making it feel more comfortable during the Parade which begins at 1:30 PM.

Tuesday Nor'easter: Bang or Bust?

Currently, our eyes have been trained on the development of a strong coastal storm. Latest computer model guidance has been trending closer to the coast which would deliver accumulating snow to the region very late Monday night into Tuesday and gradually tapering off late Tuesday night . Two systems will have to be watched very closely during the next couple of days. There will be a vigorous upper level low diving out of Canada tracking through the Great lakes into PA and NY and eventually off the New England Coast. Meanwhile, the subtropical jet will continue to be active with yet another storm traveling across the southeast and re-emerging off the North Carolina Coast Monday night, then tracking northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. If both systems were to combine, then we would get another major snowstorm. At this point, it's a close call. Either way, this storm will form, with some snow expected on Tuesday, as this storm passes by to our east. Needless to say, we'll continue to monitor the development of this storm, because after all, this New England in March. Temperatures will continue average below normal through most of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear, brisk & cold. Low: 20's.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow or snow showers. High: 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, chance for a few snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50

