UConn fans react to Coach Kevin Ollie’s sudden dismissal

STORRS -- Students and fans of the University of Connecticut Men’s basketball team had mixed reactions to school’s announcement to part ways with head coach Kevin Ollie.

In a statement sent out by the UConn Division of Athletics stated the department “initiated disciplinary procedures to terminate the employment of head men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie for just cause,”

“I’m disappointed, I have always liked Ollie, I think he’s a great guy I know that,” South Windor resident Frank Prattson said.

The statement offered no further explanation until the completion of both the university’s disciplinary process and an ongoing NCAA investigation. According to the collective bargaining agreement between University of Connecticut Board of Trustees And The University of Connecticut Chapter of the American Association of University Professors, a just cause is listed as neglect of assigned responsibilities, incompetence, or failure to fulfill professional commitments, insubordination or serious noncompliance with by laws.

Ollie who is a UConn alum signed on as head coach in 2012. He led the team to a NCAA title back in 2014.

“The recruits are usually highly recruited kids and it's always been a successful program ” freshman Zavier Scott said.

But some fans say they are not too disappointed by the move since the last few season have not been as successful. Athletics director David benedict released a statement saying “it is unfortunate that this decision became necessary” and they will begin a national search immediately. In the meantime, fans say they are hopeful.