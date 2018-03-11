× Connecticut lawmakers consider gambling expansion bills

HARTFORD — A year after approving a new tribal casino near the Massachusetts border, some Connecticut lawmakers want to up the ante and consider other gambling expansion proposals.

A contingent of mostly urban legislators wants to scrap last year’s legislation and instead allow the tribes or other casino developers to submit proposals for the state’s first casino on non-tribal land, possibly in Bridgeport.

There are also bills this year to allow the Connecticut Lottery Corporation to offer certain online lottery games and to require the Department of Consumer Protection commissioner to draft regulations for sports betting.

Those and other bills will be up for debate on Tuesday, when the General Assembly‘s Public Safety and Security Committee holds a hearing on gambling matters.

Lawmakers are also considering exempting big lottery winners from public disclosure.