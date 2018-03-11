Could there be changes ahead for Daylight Saving Time?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though he’s on his way to work and lost an hour of sleep, Delain Varesio says he doesn’t mind daylight saving time.

"I feel like I lose sleep every morning but having the extra hour of sleep taken away is just as bad as any other day," said Delain Varesio.

Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of springing forward. The United States enacted it during World War I to conserve energy. Any state can opt out of it. Hawaii and Arizona don’t change their clocks during the year. Some Connecticut lawmakers have proposed eliminating it.

In 2017’s open session, three bills that would end daylight saving were proposed. One had a public hearing but nothing more was done. Robert Moulton says he is happy no change was made.

"I like it actually, where it shifts back and forth because you have more sunlight,” said Moulton. “I like how they have the fast forward."

Doctors say losing that hour of sleep could affect your health. According to Business Insider, we lose about 40 minutes of sleep the Sunday of daylight saving. Research shows there is an increase in heart attacks, strokes and car crashes the following days after we turn clocks forward.