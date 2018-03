CANTON — Emergency crews were called out Saturday to rescue a driver whose SUV crashed into a brook.

Police said at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to the 600 block of Cherrybrook Rd. for a motor vehicle accident.

The first crews on the scene found the Chevrolet Suburban in the stream below the bridge. The driver was rescued from the SUV and brought up the embankment.

Route 179 was closed for a time while the vehicle was removed.