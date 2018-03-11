Eversource preparing for yet another storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN – Eversource say they’re ready for the state’s third storm in just over a week. They want to know if you are too.

Just from Wednesday’s storm, Eversource says they’ve rehung over 114 miles of line and crews have repaired almost 400 broken poles around the state.

They are also asking customers to prepare for the next storm later in the week.

On their end, crews are prepositioned around the state in such a way that will make for a quick response time to damage and outage calls.

They have also made sure all their equipment are in the right places.

As for customers, representatives from the energy company say you need to make sure you have the right things in your home in case of an outage.

“We all know it’s coming so restock a storm kit if you have one,” says Tricia Modifica, a spokesperson for Eversource. “Make sure you have all your essentials just in case you do lose power. And if you have a downed line if you see in your neighborhood always call 911 to report that right away so that it gets into our system appropriately and it will be prioritized accordingly so we could get out there.”