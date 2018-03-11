× Winter Storm Watch issued for CT, 6-12″ of snow starting Monday evening

A Winter storm watch has been issued for the state in advance of a storm that could start Monday evening.

Expect a chilly start to your Sunday but at least there will be more sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-upper 40s tomorrow afternoon, with plenty of sunshine making it feel more comfortable in the afternoon.

Another Nor’Easter late Monday

Heavy snow is could be possible with total snow accumulations of around 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible as snow will be accompanied with strong to damaging winds, especially over southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Storm Setup and Wildcards:

There will be a vigorous upper level low diving out of Canada tracking through the Great lakes into PA and NY and eventually off the New England Coast. Meanwhile, the subtropical jet will continue to be active with yet another storm traveling across the southeast and re-emerging off the North Carolina Coast Monday night, then tracking northeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Needless to say, we’ll continue to monitor the development of this storm, because after all, this New England in March. Temperatures will continue average below normal through most of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds. Snow starting in the evening. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Snow continues through the day and into the evening. High: 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, chance for a few snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.