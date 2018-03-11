× Woman seriously injured in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY — A woman was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Route 8.

State police said a Ford Explorer driven by Todd Stockheimer, went out of control on Route 8 south and hit a guardrail about a half mile south of Exit 36. It hit a guardrail and rolled over on its side in the travel portion of the highway.

A Subaru, driven by Mark Mercier, struck the Explorer. A passenger in the Subaru,Taylor Pesce, 22, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital .

The accident is under investigation.