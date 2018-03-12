× College student kicked out of class for telling professor there are only two genders

INDIANA COUNTY, Penn. — An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student was asked to leave class and to not return for saying during class that there are only two genders.

Lake Ingle, a senior at the university, said he was silenced by his IUP Professor Alison Downie for questioning her during a February “Christianity481: Self, Sin, and Salvation” lecture.

Ingle told FOX News that after a 15-minute TED Talk by transgender ex-pastor Paula Stone Williams discussing the “reality” of “mansplaining,” “sexism from men,” and “male privelage,” the professor asked if the female students would voice their thoughts.

When none of the women in the class responded, Ingle spoke up and challenged the professor on biology and gender wage gap. He told the class that the official view of biologists is that there are only two genders. Downie then kicked him out of class and asked him not to come back.

Professor Downie then referred him to the Academic Integrity Board, which barred Ingle from the class by letter on March 2.

