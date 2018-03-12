× DMV cancels all road tests Tuesday due to expected storm

WETHERSFIELD – The Department of Motor Vehicles said all road skills tests for Tuesday have been cancelled due to expected storm.

DMV said they are notifying customers that their scheduled tests are cancelled and are providing instructions for re-scheduling them.

With the impending storm predicted to bring snow, drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

DMV said drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling.

Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow.