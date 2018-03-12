× Increased police at Windsor High School after social media threat

WINDSOR — Windsor High School will see additional police officers at the school this morning after a threat was made on social media.

The Superintendent of Schools, Craig Cooke, posted a letter on the public schools’ webpage, informing staff and students of what happened:

Windsor Public Schools has been notified of a threat against Windsor High School on the social media tool Snap Chat. Windsor Police Department acted quickly in communication with us and the source of the threat was identified. Windsor Public Schools takes these types of situations very seriously. We work closely with our student population to ensure that any concerns are reported immediately as it is our students who are accessing social media most frequently. Additionally our partnership with the Windsor Police Department allows for continued collaboration to keep our schools safe.

The letter goes on to say that while he doesn’t believe there is any continued danger for the high school, he’s asked the police department for an increased presence today.