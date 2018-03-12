Just how bad was Tom Brady’s cut to his hand? Pretty bad

FOXBOROUGH — If you ever wondered how bad Tom Brady’s injury to his hand was prior to the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Look no more.

In the latest episode of “Tom vs. Time”, a scene of Brady receiving treatment on his hand was revealed.

The injury to his hand was so bad, that Brady himself thought his season was over.

“This is it. This is the way the season ends,” Brady said.

“I’m looking down at my thumb as it’s split open,” Brady said, “and I’m thinking ‘I really don’t know what happened to my thumb, but I know it doesn’t feel good and I’m having a real hard time believing I’m going to go out and play well against the No. 1 ranked defense in the league in four days’.”

Brady suffered the injury in practice after his thumb was struck by the helmet of Rex Burkhead.