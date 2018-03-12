× Man shot in back early Monday morning at gas station

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back early Monday morning.

A man who was working at the gas station at the time said that the victim was a regular customer. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m..

According to the store clerk, the suspect took off, and the victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The clerk says this is the first time anything “intense like this has happened here”.

Police had the scene roped off for several hours.

This is a developing story.