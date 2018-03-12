Nepal authorities say at least 38 dead after plane crash

TOPSHOT - Nepali rescue workers gather around the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu on March 12, 2018.
At least 40 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport on March 12, in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in years. Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed into a football field near the airport. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Nepali rescue workers gather around the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu on March 12, 2018.
At least 40 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport on March 12, in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in years. Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed into a football field near the airport. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed and burst into flames as it landed Monday at the Kathmandu airport in Nepal, killing at least 38 people and leaving 23 injured.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said 10 people remained unaccounted for in Monday’s crash.
The plane, a twin-propeller Bombardier Dash 8 flying from Bangladesh, swerved repeatedly before it crashed, landing near the runway.
The twin propeller plane, a Bombardier Dash 8, can carry about 70 passengers, though it was not immediately clear how many people were on board.
At least 12 bodies have been recovered, according to an AP journalist who arrived at the scene soon after the crash and saw the US-Bangla Airlines plane broken into several large pieces, with dozens of firefighters and rescue workers clustered around the wreckage.
An airline official said some injured passengers had been taken away by ambulance.
27.717245
85.323960