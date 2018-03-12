× New Britain man hit and killed by car Saturday night, police investigation

NEW BRITAIN — Police say they’re investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in New Britain.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area oif Famington Avenue, between Sidoti Drive and Lurton Street.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man from New Britain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old New Britain woman, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. Police have not brought down any charges on the woman at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.