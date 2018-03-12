New mom has sold over $6,000 of breast milk to bodybuilders

A 24-year-old mother of two has made over $6,000 from selling her breast milk to men, according to Fox News.

Rafaela Lamprou, who gave birth to her son in August, was producing excess milk and didn’t have a place to store it.

“So I asked a couple of mums who were having trouble breast-feeding if they wanted it,” Lamprou, who’s based in Cyprus, told Caters News Agency. “I started giving it away.”

According to Fox News, soon enough, Lamprou started getting requests from men who wanted to drink it.

“It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding,” said Lamprou, who also has a 4-year-old daughter, Hailey. “They say it is good for building muscle mass. But then I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes. Now I breast-feed on demand.”

Lamprou then started her own Facebook group for people who wanted her breast milk.

In total, she has given more than 132 gallons of milk to stangers.

“My husband is so supportive of me,” she said. “I am not sure how much longer I will carry on for.”