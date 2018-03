APD bomb-sniffing dogs are on the scene, investigating nearby houses.

A Capital Metro bus driver tells CBS Austin’s Melanie Barden that people living nearby were evacuated and had to wait on a bus.

This is the second deadly package explosion in Austin this month.

On March 2, a man was killed when a package exploded at his home in northeast Austin.

That incident, which killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House, is still under investigation.

Story from KEYE.