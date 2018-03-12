× Silver alert issued for elderly man from East Haven

EAST HAVEN — East Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old James Sommo.

Police say Sommo has an early onset of dementia and is reported to be on foot somewhere in the area.

Police also say it doesn’t appear the Mr. Sommo is dressed appropriately to be outside for a logn period of time, especially with the impending nor’easter.

He is described as:

5’3” tall

170 lbs.

Khaki Pants

Black Jacket with a Hoodie

Dark Shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-468-3820.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.