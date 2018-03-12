UConn earns top seed, Quinnipiac to play in Connecticut for NCAA Women’s Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — UConn is back in a familiar place — the No. 1 overall seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

Joining the Huskies as top seeds are Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State.

The Huskies enter as the lone unbeaten team and will be vying for their 12th national championship. It's the ninth time that UConn has entered the NCAAs undefeated, including last year when the Huskies went in as the overwhelming favorite before their 111-game winning streak ended with a loss to Mississippi State in the Final Four.

As for Quinnipiac, the MAAC Champions are making their second consecutive trip to the big dance, where the Bobcats earned the ninth seed in the Albany Regional after finishing the year 27-5, and a perfect record in conference play.

They’ll square off with the eighth-seeded Miami Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of last year’s second round game that saw Quinnipiac win 85-78 to earn the program’s first ever Sweet Sixteen bid.

While the Bobcats are technically the away team, it’ll feel very much like a home game for the Bobcats, as they’re set to play their game in Storrs, Connecticut.

Should Quinnipiac win, they’ll most likely face the top-seeded Huskies, who’ve earned the right to host the first two rounds as the top seed in the quadrant.

This year's Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, and will take place on March 30. The national championship game is on Sunday, April 1.