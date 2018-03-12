Winter Storm Warning for all of CT, 4-12″ starting Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Connecticut in advance of a moderate to major Winter Storm from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

Monday will be the calm before the storm with a sunny start, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Snow will hold off until after dark and begin between 9 PM and midnight.

Another Nor'Easter late Monday Night and Tuesday

The snow will become steadier and heavier by early Tuesday morning with the heaviest snows through the morning rush hour when travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. The heaviest accumulating snow will begin to let up by late Tuesday afternoon. However, there will still be some lingering snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible as snow will be accompanied with strong to damaging winds, especially over southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

Total snow accumulations will range from 4" across western Ct. to as much as 12+" inches across eastern Ct. If the storm moves closer to Connecticut than higher accumulations could be expanded into western Ct. If the storm moves further east then all of Connecticut will receive lower accumulations. The exact track is critical and there is still time for this to change

Storm Setup and Wildcards:

There will be a vigorous upper level low diving out of Canada tracking through the Great lakes into PA and NY and eventually off the New England Coast. Meanwhile, the subtropical jet will continue to be active with yet another storm traveling across the southeast and re-emerging off the North Carolina Coast Monday night, then tracking northeast late Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Needless to say, we'll continue to monitor the development of this storm, because after all, this New England in March. Temperatures will continue average below normal through most the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early sun, increasing clouds. Snow starting after 9 PM. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Snow continues through the day and into the evening. High: 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, chance for a few snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

