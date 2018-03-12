× Woman sent pal eerie text with pic of accused killer hours before Stamford man was slain

An eerie 2016 text sent by a woman to her friend contained a picture of the suspected killer mere hours before he allegedly slayed a Stamford man in his Manhattan apartment, according to the Daily Mail.

The unnamed witness ‘had a cellphone snap photo’ of Lawrence Dilione, prosecutors claim during a pre-trial hearing in Manhattan’s Supreme Court, the New York Daily News reported.

Along with the picture was a message containing his name, last four digits of his Social Security number and a note in case the she failed to ‘make it home.’

The 29-year-old Dilione and James Rackover, 26, are both charged with the gruesome slaying of Joseph Comunale on November 13, 2016.

Prosecutors say that Comunale was stabbed 15 times at the alcohol and cocaine-fueled party.

Read more here.