Bubba Watson commits to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL — Two time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson has committed to play this year.

“Bubba is a fan favorite and seems to be in contention to win here every year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Not only that, but off the course he has always taken a personal interest in things that are important to the tournament, whether it’s visiting The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp or supporting our charitable initiatives.”

Watson’s first PGA tour victory came at the 2010 Travelers Championship, beating Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in a playoff. He won again in 2015, also in a playoff, against Paul Casey.