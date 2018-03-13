Dog dies after flight attendant forces it into overhead bin

***Photos in this story are disturbing***

A dog was found dead in a plane after a United Airlines flight attendant forced the dog into an overhead bin, according to The New York Post.

A passenger on a flight from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, uploaded a photo of the dog’s owners on Twitter.

“I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken,” the post on Twitter read.

According to The New York Post, a flight attendant insisted that the woman put her dog in an overhead bin for the rest of the flight.

Passengers reportedly heard the dog barking during the flight and found out that the dog died when the flight was over.

“There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel,” passenger June Lara writes in a Facebook post. “There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy.”

The New York Post said a United spokesperson released the following statement:

“This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”