‘Esla’ pushes Boston police vehicle out of snow bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- Get out your 'Frozen' jokes.

Someone wearing an 'Elsa' costume helped free a Boston police van from snow piled up at the side of the street Tuesday night.

The incident took place at The Gallows Bar on Washington Street in Boston as Tuesday's Nor'easter wound down. The video was posted by Christopher Haynes. After pushing for a minute or so, the transport van is finally freed from its slushy prison. People inside the bar can be heard cheering Elsa on. One man steps up to help near the end of the ordeal.

Once the truck is on its way, 'Elsa' curtseys for the crowd in the bar.