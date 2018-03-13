Guilford students prepare for national school walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Guilford students are getting ready to join in on Wednesday's national school walkout.

The students spent Tuesday night making signs at the First Congregational Church.

The walkout marks one month since the Parkland, Florida shooting, and serves as both a memorial and a call for lawmakers to take action on gun control.

"I think the main message is 'enough is enough,'" said Guilford High School senior Brendan O'Callahan.

"I feel like we have to speak about this because this is our future, and if we don't want any more gun violence, then this is what we have to do," said junior Sumayiah Lee.

The students will walk out of school for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. Wednesday - signifying the 17 students killed in Parkland.

"These constant shootings remind you that no one is safe," said sophomore Emma Bonz, who made a sign saying, "Silence is violence."

Bonz said there have been so many school shootings, they've become the new norm.

"It fails to shock you after a certain point," said Bonz.

She and others are hoping the Parkland students' activism and outspokenness will continue to hold the nation's attention, especially after the nationwide walkout.

"Students - who are underestimated sometimes - can organize something that makes a huge difference," said freshman Emily Brouder.

"Even if you're just one person in a sea of people, you can still make a difference," said senior Tyler Fulson. "And I'm really excited to see that happen tomorrow."