Lingering snow showers Wednesday with temps in the near 40s

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday and could cause some additional accumulation, especially in the hills. This should be mainly light.
Then the weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.
Then early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday - Wednesday). With the luck we've been having, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.
FOX61 Team Coverage:
Middletown - Katie Corrado
Ike Ejiochi - Storrs
Nia Hamm - Norwich
Aisha Mbowe- Putnam
Tony Terzi - Old Saybrook
Storm Tracker - Esther Katro
FORECAST DETAILS:
TONIGHT: Snow tapering off, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. There may be a lingering snow shower or flurry, but little to no further accumulation. Watch for icy spots with some refreezing. Lows: 20's.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered snow showers. High: Near 40.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne
To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.