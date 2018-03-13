Check here for storm closings and parking bans

Lingering snow showers Wednesday with temps in the near 40s

Posted 4:15 PM, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51PM, March 13, 2018

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday and could cause some additional accumulation, especially in the hills. This should be mainly light.

Then the weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.

Then early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday - Wednesday). With the luck we've been having, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.

FOX61 Team Coverage:

Middletown - Katie Corrado 

Ike Ejiochi - Storrs

 

Nia Hamm - Norwich

Aisha Mbowe- Putnam

Tony Terzi - Old Saybrook

Storm Tracker - Esther Katro

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Snow tapering off, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. There may be a lingering snow shower or flurry, but little to no further accumulation. Watch for icy spots with some refreezing. Lows: 20's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered snow showers.  High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.  High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers.  Mid 40s.

