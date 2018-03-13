Nor’easter set for Tuesday, messy morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a three-peat with our third nor'easter on the way in less than two weeks. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Connecticut. We are not expecting power outages to be as much of an issue compared to the last two storms. The winds will not be as strong and the snow will not be as heavy/wet.

Timing: Starts midnight - 3am Tuesday. Snow starts to taper off in the mid-late afternoon Tuesday. Steady snow ends Tuesday night. But scattered snow showers will linger into Wednesday.

Accumulations:This storm will produce a narrow band of heavy snow, just like the last one (when 20"+ fell in parts of western Connecticut). We think two narrow bands of heavier snow will develop in both central and eastern CT. Our numbers reflect this thinking. But these bands are extremely hard to predict! Also, there is a really sharp gradient between 3" in lower Fairfield County and 12"+ in eastern Connecticut. So a little shift in the storm west or east will have big impacts in how much snow falls.

Impacts: Slow travel during both commutes tomorrow. I think the morning commute will be worse with 1" per hour rates possible during that time and a few inches on the ground. We also think school cancellations will be common with the snow falling heaviest during the time of school pick ups. Isolated power outages are possible.

Winds: Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles an hour during the peak part of the storm. Far eastern and southeastern Connecticut could see gusts up to 35 mph.

After the storm:

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday and could cause some additional accumulation, especially in the hills.

Then the weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.

Then early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday - Wednesday)

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Snow, heavy at times, breezy. Snow will continue into the evening though rates will start to come down. High: 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne