× Pa. House race still too close to call

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are locked in a tight congressional race Tuesday night, with the nation watching for clues about the upcoming midterm elections.

With 96 percent of the votes counted two hours after polls closed, the race remains too close to call.

The matchup in southwest Pennsylvania pits the strength of President Donald Trump’s grasp on blue-collar America against the energy and frustrations of the political left.

Trump won the district in 2016 by almost 20 percentage points.

The margin tonight could come down to absentee ballots.

Lamb ran hard after organized labor votes Trump won. Saccone had trouble raising money and exciting Republican voters.

Trump campaigned twice for Saccone, including one of his signature rallies during the final weekend before voting.